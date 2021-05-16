Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Sells $139,520.00 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

