M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 58.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.