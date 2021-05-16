Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 170.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

