Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

