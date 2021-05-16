Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $126.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

