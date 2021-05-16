Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 15,825 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66.

