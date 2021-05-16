Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 3,206 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

