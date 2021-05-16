Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $87.35 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

