Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after acquiring an additional 618,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

