Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.58. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 46,240 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In other news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $39,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manning & Napier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

