Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.86.

MFC opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.27. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$15.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

