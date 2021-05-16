Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.