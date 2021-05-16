Mark W. Peterson Sells 2,447 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rexnord stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

