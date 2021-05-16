Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.66 ($2.46).

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

