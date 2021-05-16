Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $64.15 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.