Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.29 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.