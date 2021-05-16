Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.29 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

