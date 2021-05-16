MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MCFT stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

