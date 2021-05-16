Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.