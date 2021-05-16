Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.