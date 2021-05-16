Maxim Group Lowers AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $30.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price target dropped by Maxim Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. AudioEye has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.