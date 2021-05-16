Maxim Group Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $135.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

