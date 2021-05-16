Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,749 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $90.45.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

