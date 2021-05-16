Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 271,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,320,749 shares.The stock last traded at $93.06 and had previously closed at $90.45.
MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.
The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
