MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.47, but opened at $37.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 2,359 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

