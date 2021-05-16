MediShares (MDS) Market Cap Reaches $14.20 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. MediShares has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $936,057.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

