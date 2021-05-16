Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6,337.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

