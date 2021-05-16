Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 309.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

