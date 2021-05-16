Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

