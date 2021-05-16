Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $58,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 195.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after acquiring an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Teleflex by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $393.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

