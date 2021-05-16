Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

