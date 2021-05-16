Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Adient by 4.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.