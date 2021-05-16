Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $55,000 in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRD opened at $4.43 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

