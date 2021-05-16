Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $156.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.