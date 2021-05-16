Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

