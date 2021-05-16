MESEFA (SEFA) Market Cap Tops $50,821.38

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, MESEFA has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. MESEFA has a total market cap of $50,821.38 and approximately $2,707.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

MESEFA Coin Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

MESEFA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars.

