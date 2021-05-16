Metadium (META) Market Cap Reaches $174.54 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $174.54 million and $704,368.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00088121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01100264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00063533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00113809 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063447 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

