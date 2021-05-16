MetaHash Market Capitalization Hits $58.12 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $58.12 million and $2.98 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,720,886,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,475,711 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

