Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives €8.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.31 ($9.78).

B4B3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $€11.00 ($12.94) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.04 ($9.46) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $32.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.45.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

