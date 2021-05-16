Michael A. Leven Sells 4,200 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.