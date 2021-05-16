Michael Mcknight Sells 16,888 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CURO stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.