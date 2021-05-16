Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 5,480 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cerner stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

