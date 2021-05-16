Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $41,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

