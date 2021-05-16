Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average is $144.11. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after buying an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after buying an additional 231,486 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

