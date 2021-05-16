Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

