Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEEC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

In other Midwest Energy Emissions news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

