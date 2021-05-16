Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,483 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWOU. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 21.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in 2U by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

