Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 47,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.76 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

