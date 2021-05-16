Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,208 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

