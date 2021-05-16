Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 8,510 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 251.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,035 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.76 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.