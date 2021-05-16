Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

